NJ man faces voter fraud charges in mail-in ballot submission

A New Jersey mail-in ballot is seen in Englewood, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLEMINGTON, N.J.— A New Jersey man accused of forging a signature on a ballot is facing voter fraud charges, authorities said.

Hunterdon County prosecutors and police said 53-year-old Brian Shilling of Stockton is accused of falsely completing a ballot, forging someone else’s signature certifying the ballot and sending it in to the county board of elections “purporting that it was cast by another.”

Shilling was charged with fraud in casting a mail-in vote, tampering with public record, unsworn falsification to authorities, falsifying records and disorderly persons offense, offering a false statement for filing.

