NJ is on pace for record election turnout with 4 days to go

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — The number of New Jersey voters who’ve cast their ballots already is 80% of the total number of votes in the 2016 election in the Garden State, according to the secretary of state’s office.

The numbers are only expected to grow over the weekend, as more mail-in votes arrive at elections offices, and more residents drop their ballots in state drop boxes. The high turnout sends a strong message, according to both a political analyst and voters, and that message may not bode well for incumbents.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday morning proudly announced that turnout has been formidable, even though four days remain before the polls officially close.

“As of 10 this morning,” the governor said, “we’ve had 3,166,242 ballots already returned, which is extraordinary.”

The participation is on pace to be a record that even outdoes 2008, when 73% of eligible New Jersey voters cast ballots. The two subsequent general elections were below that figure, at 67% in 2012, and 68% in 2016.

Already in New Jersey in 2020, more than half of all 6,051,998 eligible New Jersey voters have cast ballots — 52 percent, to be precise.

Voters who spoke with PIX11 News after dropping off their ballots in a dropbox said that the turnout is meaningful.

Keeley Gorman and Max Muñoz walked hand-in-hand to the ballot dropbox at the Municipal Building here.

“It’s great to see bigger turnout, much bigger turnout this year,” Muñoz said.

Peter Woolley, the director of the School of Public and Global Affairs at Fairleigh-Dickinson University, said that the much bigger turnout is indicative of how the country is.

“When things are going swimmingly,” he said in a Zoom interview, “voter turnout is low. When things are not going well, when it’s crisis mode, voter turnout spikes, and that’s what we’re seeing here.”

What’s clear also, he added, is the effect that high numbers of voters has.

“High turnout usually favors Democrats,” the political analyst said, “and low turnout usually favors Republicans.”

Every New Jersey voter was sent a ballot that they could either mail in, or drop into a ballot dropbox. Anyone who is not able fill out a ballot form and mail it, or drop it off is allowed to complete a provisional ballot on Election Day.

At the Prudential Center on Monday, the facility was being prepared to accommodate Newark voters on Tuesday who will not have voted yet. Those voters will be in the minority, and that minority may be very small.

Still, said Donna Daniels, the executive vice president and general manager of the Prudential Center, “This place to us, is here to serve the community.”

She made the comment while standing under the jumbotron, the largest indoor electronic display in the world, which had voting message appearing and reappearing on it. The Election Day voting precinct will be on the arena floor, where already, tables for poll workers were set up, along with ballot boxes. Everything was socially distanced, and hand sanitizer proliferated.

Meanwhile, back at a dropbox, where a stream of voters were placing their ballots every 10 or 20 seconds, a voter expressed a sentiment that may be shared by many other voters, depending on how the election process this year pans out.

“I feel like it should be dropbox all the time,” said Jeaux Henry, a Montclair voter. She said the process was “simple, accessible,” and that every voter can “drop [a ballot] off whenever you’re ready.”