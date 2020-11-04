NJ Dem incumbents retain seats, all 3 ballot questions pass

A New Jersey mail-in ballot is seen in Englewood, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — Several New Jersey Democratic incumbents who had been favored to retain their seats in the House of Representatives did just that Tuesday night.

Also, the state passed all three ballot questions posed to voters, most famously the question of legalizing recreational marijuana.

Frank Pallone, the 11th most senior member of the House, easily won re-election in New Jersey’s 6th District, beating challenger Christian Onuoha.

Albiro Sires will serve an eighth term in Congress out of Hudson County in the 8th District, winning handily over Jason Mushnick.

Bill Pascrell will continue to serve parts of Passaic County in the 9th District, beating Billy Prempeh. It will be the former Mayor of Paterson’s 13th term in the House.

Donald Payne Jr. won re-election in the 10th District, beating Jennifer Zinone to serve Newark and Orange in Congress for a fifth term. Between Payne and his father, the family has held the district since 1988.

Bonnie Watson Coleman also won her race in the 12th District, beating challenger Mark Razzoli. Coleman, who became the first Black woman to represent New Jersey in Congress in 2015, will serve a fourth term in the House.

These wins are addition to re-electing Andy Kim in New Jersey’s 3rd District, Josh Gottheimer in the 5th, Tom Malinowski in the 7th and Mikie Sherrill in the 11th.

New Jersey will have at least one Republican representative in Washington, as Christopher Smith beat Stephanie Schmid. The fourth-longest tenured member of the House will serve a 21st term out of Monmouth County.

In addition, Question 2 and Question 3 both passed by sizable margins in the Garden State. Question 2 allowed veterans who had not served in conduct to make tax deductions, while Question 3 allowed redistricting to be delayed should Census data be delayed.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Cory Booker, both Democrats, wrapped up the state once polls closed.

PIX11 News’ Aliza Chasan also contributed to this story.