New Yorkers vote young progressives into Congress

NEW YORK CITY — New Yorkers voted several young progressives into Congress on Election Day.

Two of whom — Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones — are poised to become the first openly gay Black men in Congress.

“I’ve never felt more gratified and grateful in my life as I do now to be part of a journey that brought me from public housing in the Bronx to the House of Representatives in D.C.,” said Torres, who was elected to the 15th District in the South Bronx.

Jones, who will represent the 17th District Rockland County and parts of Westchester County, said he never imagined someone like him could grow up to be a member of Congress.

Both men vowed to represent those in their communities who have felt unseen and unheard.

While humbled by their victories, both believe the remaining uncertainty and divisiveness in the nation will be a challenge in Washington.

From the Rockaways to Rochester, state director of the New York Working Families Party Sochie Nnaemeka said progressive victories signified staying power for the party.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, easily held onto her seat representing parts of Queens and the Bronx.

Jamaal Bowman also secured a win Tuesday night in the 16th Congressional District representing parts of the Bronx and lower Westchester County.

