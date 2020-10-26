New Yorkers cast their ballots on 3rd day of early voting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New Yorkers continued to line up to cast their ballots during the state’s early voting period on Monday.

While long lines persisted around the city, it was nowhere near the situation that unraveled over the weekend, when some polling sites had wait times of up to four hours.

By midday Monday, as the rain picked up, the wait time at Barclays Center in Brooklyn dwindled to an average of 7 minutes.

Over the weekend, more than 422,000 New Yorkers cast their vote, 193,000 of which came from New York City.

The concerning wait times drew ire from many, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, who called Monday for an increase in voting machines and expanded hours for polling stations.

Early voting in New York runs through Nov. 1. The general election will be held on Nov. 3.

Early voting in New York: What to know

Problem at your polling site? NY election resources to know

Key election dates and deadlines for NY, NJ, CT