New Yorkers brace for potential Election Day unrest

NEW YORK — From Midtown to SoHo, businesses in Manhattan spent Monday night boarding up in advance of what is perhaps the most consequential election in generations.

The manager of the Happy Socks store in SoHo was unsure whether a Joe Biden or a Donald Trump loss would lead to street violence and looting.

“If he doesn’t [win], I think it’s going to be a very tense situation, she said of a potential Biden loss.

However, if Trump loses, she’s just as worried about his supporters.

“I was really surprised to see so many Trump supporters coming out in the city over the last few days,” the manager said.

Manhattan’s business community is scarred over this summer’s widespread looting.

Looting — that police and outside observers agree was committed largely by organized criminals – not peaceful protesters.

Looters used those peaceful marches and protests calling for police reform as an

opportunity to smash and grab whatever they could.

This time around, New Yorkers expressed concern over the potential for presidential politics to trigger the same kind of violence on the streets.

“My neighbor was in the front, and he said he saw vans with people stealing stuff and putting it in the vans,” one New Yorker said.

“This is the United States. You vote for who you like, and you’re going to have riot because x,y,z was voted in? I mean, if it is, that’s scary,” she said.

The NYPD’s Rapid Response Team hunkered down Monday to strategize how to address potential unrest and clashes, including those involving Trump supporters, who have grown more emboldened as we approached the election.

Captain Tarik Sheppard told his officers to, “Expect anything. It could be some long nights.”

Pay close attention to what Trump supporters, including an unnamed woman from Wisconsin, have to say about the so-called ‘Silent Majority’s’ reaction if President Trump were to lose.

“If Biden were to win, I think you would see an uprising because you know, the ‘silent majority.’ I just think that we’re not going to stand for it. We have the right to, you know, kick our government out if we don’t like it, and I think there’s plenty of people that would get together and do that,” she said.