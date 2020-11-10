New York finally counting absentee ballots, a week after Election Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York currently has more undecided congressional races and local races than almost anywhere else in the country as local election boards finally began counting absentee ballots Tuesday.

There are 16 undecided Congressional races nationwide, with seven of them in New York State. Among the most, prominent is the hotly contested race for New York’s 11th Congressional District in Staten Island and south Brooklyn.

Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis has a lead of about 37,000 votes over incumbent Democratic Congressman Max Rose.

However, 50,000 absentee votes in the race need to be counted. The votes will likely skew Democratic because President Trump discouraged mail in voting by Republicans, while Democrats embraced it because of the pandemic.

Malliotakis said Tuesday she remains confident even with some expectation the numbers will fluctuate.

“New York is the latest in the country to count our votes,” said State Senate Democratic Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “It we were a swing state this would be a national scandal. But we’re a week after the election just beginning to count the absentee ballots, which there are more than one million across the state.”

Gianaris acknowledges the whole New York election system may need an overhaul, but he said quick counting is something that can happen immediately. He is proposing a bill that would let local election boards evaluate ballots as they come in for validity, and begin canvassing them three hours before polls close on Election Day.

The main reason New York waits a week to count is because unlike most states New Yorkers can vote by absentee, and again in person if they concerned there was a problem with their absentee ballot. Therefore, vigorous crosschecking is used to make sure there’s no double voting.

“What this would do is reverse that,” Gianaris said. “So, if you vote absentee, you do not get to vote in person. You will be in the system, so you will not be allowed to vote on election day if you’ve already cast that vote.”

Counting is expected to continue for weeks in New York. There should be clarity on many of the federal races sooner than later; however, some state legislative that come down to recounts and legal challenges may not be decided until mid to late December.

Separately, the NYC Board of Elections said it is not disenfranchising tens of thousands of absentee ballot voters has it has done in the past.

The BOE reported Tuesday is received at least 713,536 absentee ballots. About 96% were deemed valid. Of the 4% deemed invalid for issues like a missing signature, close to half are eligible to be cured and those voters are being contacted.