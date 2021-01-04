New York Congresswoman joins list of lawmakers backing Electoral College objection

NEW YORK — A Congresswoman from the New York delegation is joining the list of Republican lawmakers that plan to object to the Electoral College vote set to be certified by the House and Senate Wednesday.

Rep. Elise Stefanik joins a list of 13 Senators and what’s thought to be more than 100 House members that will formally back the president in this phase of his efforts to overturn the election.

Sefanik represents the state’s 21st Congressional District, which includes the North Country and parts of Central New York. The area includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington counties, and parts of Herkimer and Saratoga counties.

“I believe it is my solemn and sacred duty to serve as your voice and your vote in Washington,” she said in part. “As the Representative for New York’s 21st Congressional District, I plan to object to certain contested electors on Jan. 6. I do not take this action lightly. I am acting to protect our democratic process.”

She made the announcement in a series of tweets.

My Statement on Objection to Certain Contested Electors on January 6th ⬇️ I am honored every day to represent #NY21 and I believe it is my solemn and sacred duty to serve as your voice and your vote in Washington. I swore an oath to protect and defend our Constitution – — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 4, 2021

The Republican party is dealing with a divide over President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned his caucus not to open the political can of worms, but so far more than a dozen Republican Senators will object, they said.

Trump appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.

Since even before the Nov. 3 election, Trump has made baseless and unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud and voting irregularities. It’s hinted at trouble ahead for Republican unity once Biden is sworn in as president Jan. 20.

With mounting desperation, Trumpsaid in Georgia Monday he will “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency.

He shouted his objections to his loss, which he insists was a victory, at a long rally in Georgia Monday night.

His announced reason for the appearance was to boost Republican Senate candidates in Tuesday’s runoff election. But he spent much of his speech insisting he was cheated out of victory, though election officials in state after state have said he’s wrong — Republican officials as well as Democratic.

Many other Republicans, though, have come out against the effort to overturn the election, or even against the perceived political showmanship of Wednesday objections.