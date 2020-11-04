New NYPD chief of patrol discusses extra security amid election results, keeping the peace

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The NYPD has been bracing for demonstrations amid the election. The force is prepared for possible unrest with extra safety and security measures.

Juanita Holmes, the new NYPD chief of patrol, said there is currently “no credible threat” in New York City, but the force is “more than ready” for possible unrest and an increase in demonstrations as election results roll in.

Holmes, who made history as the first Black woman named chief of patrol, said the NYPD has zero tolerance for looting,violence and destruction in the city and that the agency is staying on high alert for an extended amount of time.

“We didn’t really expect anything yesterday, but if anything happens today, tomorrow, the next day, we’re prepared.”

Holmes also discussed strengthening relationships between the NYPD and communities. She said communication is key.

“When you’re passionate about something, it’s never enough.”

When asked if she’d still be open to the position of NYPD commissioner, Holmes said it’s still something she would be open to, but her priority is her current position.