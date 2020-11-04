New Mexico makes history by electing three women of color to the U.S. House.

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., about a GOP challenge to the way the state is counting absentee ballots. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, Herrell defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

New Mexico made history Tuesday with its voters deciding on sending three women of color to the U.S. House.

Incumbent Deb Haaland (D) — a Laguna Pueblo member and one of the nation’s first Native American congresswoman – was re-elected to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District by defeating retired police officer Rep. Michelle Garcia Holmes.

In the race for the state’s 2nd congressional district, Republican Yvette Herrell, whose a member of the Cherokee Nation, defeated Democrat Xochitl Torres Small.

“It’s the honor of my life to be elected to serve New Mexico District 2,” Herrell tweeted after her victory was declared. “My commitment to each citizen of our district is that I will serve each of them with integrity as we work together to rebuild our economy and protect the values that make America great!”

It’s the honor of my life to be elected to serve #NM02. My commitment to each citizen of our district is that I will serve each of them with integrity as we work together to rebuild our economy and protect the values that make America great! #NMPOL pic.twitter.com/8LTYnJvncu — Yvette Herrell (@Yvette4congress) November 4, 2020

Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, a Latina, was elected to represent the state’s 3rd congressional district by defeated Republican Alexis Johnson.

