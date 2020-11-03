New Delaware lawmaker becomes first openly transgender state senator

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 file photo, transgender activist Sarah McBride, who hopes to win a seat in the Delaware Senate, campaigns at the Claymont Boys & Girls Club in Claymont, Del. McBride, who has long-standing ties to Delaware’s best-known political family, says, “I am very aware of the stark contrast between the president we could have (Biden) and the president we now have. … There has never been a moment in the fight for trans equality with such potential and at the same time such risk.” (AP Photo/Jason Minto)

A new lawmaker in Delaware is making headlines for becoming the first openly transgender person ever elected to a state Senate.

Sarah McBride is projected to win Delaware’s First Senate District, which includes parts of Wilmington.

We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 4, 2020

According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which seeks to elect LGBTQ people to political office, McBride is the highest ranking openly transgender state legislator in the country.

Before running for office, McBride was the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign.

In 2016, she became the first openly transgender person to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

During her 2016 speech , McBride challenged America: “Will we be a nation where there’s only one way to love, one way to look, one way to live? Or will we be a nation where everyone has the freedom to live openly and equally; a nation that’s stronger together?”

There are currently a few openly transgender people serving as state representatives.