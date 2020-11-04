Nevada to announce additional election results on Thursday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Although Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slightly leads President Donald Trump in Nevada, the state did not declare a winner on Election Day.

According to the Nevada Department of Elections, they would not be releasing any new vote totals until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said they have already counted all mail-in ballots through Nov. 2 and all early in-person votes and Election Day votes.

But in a tweet early Wednesday morning, the department explained that they still had more ballots to count before they could declare a winner in their state. They also have not counted any mail-in votes that were received on Election Day. They still have to count mail-in ballots that will be received over the next week, as well as provisional ballots.

“Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot,” officials said in the tweet.

As of 9:30 a.m. CT Wednesday, Biden has 588,252 votes, and Trump has 580,605, according to the AP.

According to the Associated Press, no Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004.