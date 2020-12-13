Nearly 30 arrested after clashes at Trump supporters rally

Election 2020

by: Associated Press

Trump Rallies

Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys attend a rally at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

WASHINGTON — Presidential loyalists skirmished with anti-Donald Trump demonstrators over the weekend in Washington, leading to dozens of arrests, several stabbings and injuries to police officers.

That all came in disturbances hours after rallies in support of his baseless claims that he won a second term.

Police in the District of Columbia said they arrested nearly 30 people for a variety of offenses, from assault to weapons possession and resisting arrests and rioting.

The violence broke out after sundown Saturday. Police said four men were stabbed around 10 p.m. after a fight downtown, and officials say eight police officers were also injured during the demonstrations.

