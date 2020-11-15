Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Trump protests in Washington

A woman gestures as she argues with a counter-protester after supporters of President Donald Trump held marches Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON — Demonstrations over President Donald Trump’s loss at the polls have resulted in charges against nearly two dozen people in Washington.

Among those arrested in connection with Saturday’s events were a person accused of setting off a commercial firework and four people accused in an assault that left the victim unconscious on the street.

The arrests came during and after protesters and counterdemonstrators clashed Saturday in northwest Washington.

Several thousand people rallied during the day in support of Trump and clashed with groups of counter protesters.

Several other cities, including Phoenix, Dallas and Lansing, Michigan, saw gatherings of Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College and popular vote as legitimate.

