Nearly 1 million people have voted early in New York City

NEW YORK — Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers turned out for the eighth day of early voting.

So many people have been showing up at the Robert Wagner Middle School on the Upper East Side, an overflow polling place had to be opened.

When Holt Baker got wind of that, he got out to cast his vote.

“I was pleasantly surprised they opened another site, so I came down right away and line was nice and short.”

Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright was outraged when she heard people waited for hours to vote at the middle school.

She pressured the board of elections to open an overflow site at Marymount Manhattan College and urges Upper East Side voters planning to vote Sunday to use this option.

“We are getting the word out for people to come to vote in Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side.”

Seawright says 118,000 voters were assigned to the Wagner Middle School. She says that’s way too much and amounts to voter suppression and is glad the board of elections listened.

Not only did the line here move, it helped shorten wait times at the middle school.

All across the city people took advantage of early voting. In Queens, the lines were short line at PS63 in Ozone Park which proved to be a better bet than Resorts Wold Casino were lines were long.

The New York City Board of elections says close to a million voters have turned out by the end of Saturday

Boo-tiful Early Voting Day 8 NYC!



Manhattan212,299

Bronx133,040

Brooklyn326,141

Queens214,989

Staten Island91,294



Total Cumulative Check-Ins 977,763 — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 31, 2020

First-time voter Austen Steinberg says he thinks this election the 18-to-24-year-old demographic is going to surprise people.

“I saw a lot of people on social media, everyone I know is voting.”

Sunday is the last day of early voting