NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space station

Election 2020

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space station

Expedition 64 crew member NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, is seen during Soyuz qualification exams Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) in Star City, Russia, in advance of her scheduled launch October 14 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station. Photo Credit: (NASA/GCTC/Andrey Shelepin)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ATLANTA (AP) — NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told The Associated Press on Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space – more than 200 miles above Earth.

Rubins and two cosmonauts are in Star City, Russia, just outside Moscow.

She’s preparing for a mid-October launch and a six-month stay at the International Space Station.

Texas law allows U.S. astronauts to vote from space using a secure electronic ballot.

Mission Control in Houston forwards the ballot to the space station, which Rubins then emails to the county clerk.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccinations continue as UK strain becomes dominant

Beautiful weather for the Mets and the rest of New York Thursday

Testimony continues in Chauvin trial

90 drug convictions vacated based on the work of disgraced former NYPD detective

Lincoln Center program honors health care workers

'Excluded workers' celebrate budget announcement

NJ school goes all remote after COVID-19 surge

Breaking down New York's massive new budget

911 wasn't immediately called as fire took over Queens building: FDNY