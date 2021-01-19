MyPillow CEO claims Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s have stopped selling his products

FILE – In this March 30, 2020 file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Lindell, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, who has continued to push the notion of election fraud since Trump lost to Joe Biden in the presidential election in November, said his products will no longer be carried in the stores of some retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, says several retail chains have severed their relationships with his company in the wake of his continued push to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview with conservative commentator Brian Glenn on the Right Side Broadcasting Network on Monday night, Lindell said that Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond would no longer sell his brand in their stores.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping MyPillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,” Lindell said, according to WCCO-TV in Minneapolis. “These [companies], they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.’

Lindell later told KMSP-TV in Minneapolis that Wayfair and H-E-B have severed ties with MyPillow.

As of Tuesday afternoon, MyPillow products were still available to purchase on both Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond’s websites.

Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For years, Lindell has advertised his products heavily on Fox News and has been featured as a guest commenter on the network. Trump, reportedly an avid watcher of Fox News, has hosted Lindell at the White House several times, including as recently as last weekend.

In recent weeks, on television and on social media Lindell has spread misinformation regarding unproven claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Lindell has falsely claimed that Dominion Voting Systems — which creates software for voting machines across the country — is responsible for swinging the election to president-elect Joe Biden.

On Monday, Dominion Voting Systems sent Lindell a cease and desist letter to Lindell, asking him to “preserve and retain all documents relating to Dominion and your smear campaign against the company.”

Lindell’s comments come weeks after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

Many of those who stormed the Capitol did so, believing that Trump had won the presidential election.

The riots left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

The House of Representatives has since impeached Trump, blaming him for inciting the crowd that stormed the Capitol.

