Murphy signs order giving counties more time to count votes

Election 2020

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey Ballot 2020

A New Jersey mail-in ballot is seen in Englewood, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he has signed an executive order delaying when counties must certify the results from the Nov. 3 election.

The state’s 21 counties must certify results by Friday under current law, but Murphy’s order pushes the deadline to Wednesday.

Murphy is a Democrat who was not on the ballot this year.

He cited coronavirus concerns as the reason for moving the deadline.

It’s unclear still how many counties might need to delay certification.

Murphy says Ocean and Salem counties have already notified the state that they would not meet the Friday deadline.

