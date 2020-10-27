Murphy: 2.6 million ballots already cast in New Jersey

A New Jersey mail-in ballot is seen in Englewood, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TRENTON, N.J. — A week until Election Day and more than 2.6 million ballots have already been cast in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

That amounts to 67% of the voter turnout in 2016 and stems from the state holding its first mostly mail-in election.

Murphy, a Democrat, cited COVID-19 when he signed an order in August calling for all active registered voters to get a ballot in the mail.

State officials also rolled out an online voter registration tool for the first time this year, which they say has been popular with voters. Registration closed Oct. 13.