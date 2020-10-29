MTA will provide ‘assistance’ to Election Day poll workers while overnight service stays closed

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The MTA will keep the subway closed overnight during the election as it has for most of the pandemic.

Every night, subway service is shut down from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to allow the subway to be cleaned. This will continue on Nov. 3, Election Day, when people will be serving as poll workers and have to get to polling places early in the morning.

A spokesperson for the MTA told PIX11 News that they will be assisting New York City’s Board of Elections with “analysis, trip planning and identification of a small percentage people who could need additional assistance of for hire vehicles.”

The spokesperson was responding to a report in the New York Daily News that the MTA would provide cab rides for poll workers who need to arrive at polling places by 5 a.m. Election Day.

Bus service is still available during the hours in which the subway is out of use.