Mrs. Trump says she has faith in judges, doctors

First lady Melania Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Magnolia Woods on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Huntersville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Melania Trump says she and President Donald Trump have faith in judges and the legal system to rule justly — a statement that appears out of step with the president.

At an event Monday in Pennsylvania, the president assailed as “very dangerous” a decision by Pennsylvania’s top court to allow mailed ballots received in the three days after Tuesday’s election to be counted.

Later Monday, the first lady addressed a Trump rally in Huntersville, North Carolina. She expressed faith in the doctors, nurses, and scientists working on the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump suggested Monday that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election.

Trump has disagreed with pandemic advice from Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force.