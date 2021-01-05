More than 200 business leaders sign open letter urging Congress to accept Electoral College results

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Leaders at more than 200 U.S.-based companies signed an open letter Monday urging Congress to accept the results of the Electoral College and declare president-elect Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election.

The letter, which was signed by executives like BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink, United Airlines executive chairman Oscar Munoz and PwC U.S. chair and senior partner Timothy Ryan, said that there should be “no further delay in the orderly transfer of power.”

“This presidential election has been decided and it is time for the country to move forward,” the letter reads. “President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won the Electoral College and the courts have rejected challenges to the electoral process. Congress should certify the electoral vote on Wednesday, January 6. Attempts to thwart or delay this process run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy.”

“The incoming Biden administration faces the urgent tasks of defeating COVID-19 and restoring the livelihoods of millions of Americans who have lost jobs and businesses during the pandemic. Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan support of all Americans at a moment when we are dealing with the worst health and economic crises in modern history.”

The letter was put together by Partnership for New York City, a nonprofit comprised of business leaders from some of the city’s top employers.

On Wednesday, Congress will meet in a joint session to tally the results of the Electoral College vote. While the procedure is typically more than a rubber stamp approval of the Electoral College results, 12 GOP Senators and dozens of Republican House members have promised to raise objections to the result, citing unproven claims of widespread voter fraud.

President Donald Trump has also pushed Vice President Mike Pence to act outside his Constitutional duties and “object” to the Electoral College results on Wednesday.

