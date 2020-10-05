Monday is the last day to register to vote in several states

Aetry Jones, left, and Caerry Rigbon tape up a voter registration sign on Dallas City Hall before a Juneteenth 2020 celebration and protest against police brutality in Dallas, Friday, June 19, 2020. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday is the final day to register to vote in several states.

In order to vote in the general election, residents of the following states must be registered by October 5:

If you live in one of the states above and you believe you’re already registered, it doesn’t hurt check the status of your registration, just in case anything has changed.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most states have expanded their vote-by-mail opportunities, so Americans can vote safely this fall.

The U.S. Postal Service, which will play a huge roll in this election, strongly recommends that voters request their mail-in ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to Election Day.

The USPS also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials.

If you don’t want to rely on the USPS to deliver your ballot to election officials, many communities provide locations where you can drop your ballot off yourself.

You can also still vote in person on Election Day. Most states are taking extra steps to ensure voters don’t contract or spread the novel coronavirus at the polls.