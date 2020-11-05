Momentum shifts in historic election: Where do things stand?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It’s come down to four — and any one of them gets the job done for presidential-hopeful Joe Biden.

In the national conversation, the momentum is shifting toward Biden, with Trump’s path to victory becoming narrower. The remaining ballots left to be counted are generally pro-Biden, since they’re mail-in or absentee ballots, and the Trump campaign consistently preached against voting by mail.

Nevada is worth exactly six electoral votes, the exact number Biden needs to become president-elect. (The Associated Press has called Arizona for Biden, though many other outlets have not yet done so, and counting continues to take place in the swing state. With Arizona, Biden is six electoral votes away from the magic number of 270.)

While Nevada did release some new information Thursday after not providing a new vote total Wednesday night, the race remains too close to call.

That may be the case until at least Friday morning, when 51,000 outstanding votes are reported, or this weekend, when there’s more reporting from the Las Vegas area.

Biden expressed confidence in the process during his comments Thursday afternoon.

“Each ballot must be counted, and that’s how it should be,” Biden said. “Democracy is sometimes messy, it sometimes requires a little patience as well.”

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign appeared to be scrambling, filing legal challenges in other states we’re watching, or promising to do so.

He tweeted several times Thursday, calling for the counting to stop and making false claims about fraud as the tide turns on him.

Later Thursday, President Donald Trump went on a briefing room tirade of misinformation, claiming he was being cheated out of a victory by a Democratic machine allowing for and propagating voter fraud.

There’s no evidence of any of that, or anything close.

Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia are also remaining options for a Biden victory.

In a news conference Thursday, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said there were “several hundred thousand” votes left to be counted in her state.

Even without Arizona, a win in Pennsylvania would seal the presidency for Biden. He’s behind there, though the race is tightening and the margin remains razor thin.

North Carolina had said it won’t be revealing any more information on ballots it counts until next week.

And in Georgia, it’s a similar story, where votes continue to be counted throughout the day and just a few thousand votes are separating the two candidates. It may head to a recount due to the narrow margin.

For Trump, he’d need to take several of these narrow swing state races to remain in office.