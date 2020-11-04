Mississippi voters approve new state flag with magnolia

    One of five final designs for the new Mississippi state flag flutters in the breeze, outside the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson, Miss., Aug. 25, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. In late June, Mississippi legislators voted to retire the last state flag to include the Confederate battle emblem, which is broadly condemned as racist. All five were flown outside the museum for viewing. The Mississippi State Flag Commission narrowed their choices to two flags, of which this is one. They will reconvene in September to make their final choice. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Voters in Mississippi voted to approve a new state flag design.

Lawmakers took action this summer to retire the former Mississippi state flag, which contained the Confederate battle emblem.

The rebel symbol is widely seen as racist.

In the last two months, the process to design and vote on a new flag has moved fast.

There was a call to artists to help design a new flag. By law, the new flag must include the phrase, “In God We Trust,” and could not include any depictions of the Confederate battle flag.

The designs were narrowed to five based on a public online vote and feedback. Then a commission narrowed it down to a final option.

That option, including a magnolia, the state flower, and red, blue and yellow bands, was on the ballot for voters to approve.

