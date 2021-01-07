Police clear Michigan Capitol building after bomb threat forced temporary closure

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Capitol has been reopened after a threat closed the building early Thursday morning.

According to the Associated Press, the Michigan State Police (MSP) conducted a bomb sweep on Thursday morning following a threat. Police have given the all-clear, allowing state lawmakers to return to work.

The building is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The threat comes a day after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., forcing federal lawmakers to delay the tally of the Electoral College vote. One woman was shot and killed during the riots, and three other people died in medical emergencies.

Trump supporters also gathered at state capitol buildings across the country on Wednesday. Protesters were able to breach security at the Kansas capitol building, and supporters broke windows at the Arizona Capitol.

State Capitol buildings were under siege as the Congress gathered to certify the Electoral College votes.

Without consequences, this will keep happening. This is why it's so egregious that so many involved in yesterday's events were simply escorted out of the US Capitol and sent home.

The Lansing Capitol has been closed for the day because of threats that have been made.



This is the current state of our democracy because of a tyrant.

The Michigan State Police have not immediately responded to a request for comment about the threat.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.