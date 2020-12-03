Michigan AG tells Republicans to ‘put up or shut up’ when it comes to claims of voter fraud

FILE – In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel attends an event in Clawson, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani “embarrassed the state” on Wednesday in a Michigan House Oversight Committee Wednesday night in which he again attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

The meeting featured Giuliani questioning witnesses he brought, as well as unverified and false claims regarding election fraud in the city of Detroit.

Nessel, a Democrat, said that Republican members of the committee “embarrassed our state and defamed Michigan’s most populous city.”

Nessel also called on Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox to “put up or shut up” and instead take the evidence Republicans say they have of election fraud to her office for investigation.

While Trump has been attempting for several weeks to overturn the results of the election citing widespread voter fraud, his legal team has presented little evidence to support his claim.

Attorney General Bill Barr, one of Trump’s staunchest defenders, said this week that the DOJ uncovered no evidence of widespread fraud that would change the election results.

Several witnesses presented by Giuliani Wednesday say they saw irregularities and fraud while counting ballots at Detroit’s TCF Center after polls closed. There is no evidence that proves those claims, and judges have ruled against lawsuits that argued the same claims brought in front of the committee.

Giuliani also claimed as he has for weeks that thousands of votes were cast illegally despite offering no evidence to support his claim.

Michigan has already certified the results of the November election, with president-elect Joe Biden winning the state by more than 150,000 votes.

