Michelle Obama DNC speech highlights NY mail-in voting dysfunction

NEW YORK CITY — On the first night of the Democratic National Convention, amid concerns about the U.S. Postal Service and voting during the pandemic, former first lady Michelle Obama urged the following during her speech:

“We’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now — tonight — and send them back immediately, and follow-up to make sure they’re received.”

New York currently allows for none of this.

The dysfunction during New York’s June primary disenfranchised more than 80,000 voters in New York City alone. That is 20% of all votes cast by absentee ballots.

It was not fraud to blame, but instead an outdated system mixed with incompetence and a postal-system slowdown.

Moreover, last week the New York Board of Elections admitted during a legislative hearing the mass disenfranchisement was “in line with projections.”

This means disenfranchisement has been going on for years but few noticed until the coronavirus pandemic forced a mostly mail-in election.

According to Obama’s speech, New York is already failing voters in November.

Currently, under local law, New Yorkers cannot request a ballot for November until October.

Voters also cannot follow up to make sure their ballot was counted. Ballot tracking does not exist in New York, despite being a proven technology in all mail-in states for years, including during New Jersey’s recent primary.

People in power appear to know what changes are needed to fix voter disenfranchisement, however, they have not committed to concrete action.

The following bills solve some — but not all — absentee voting issues and were passed by both houses of the state Legislature weeks ago:

Redefining “illness” to include COVID-19 as an excuse Automatic voter registration Allowing voters to remedy signature issues Any ballot should be presumed timely if it’s received within 24 hours of Election Day, even without a postmark Allowing absentee ballots to be requested and sent earlier Allowing party nominations to be made remotely because of coronavirus The biggest municipality in each county must have an early-voting location Banning unfaithful electors

However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not made a commitment about whether he will sign the bills. He also would not say if he will sign additional executive orders to help mitigate the situation.

“We’ll have an answer this week,” Cuomo told PIX11 News on Monday.

Election officials have said they are seeking clarity from Cuomo to plan some of their actions for the November election. However, election boards are not without issues either.

The State Election Board may work to make the signature line on the ballot envelope more noticeable, and is working on a digital portal to request ballots.

However, that portal is not yet functional and missing signatures were a major source of disenfranchisement during the primary in June.

While New Yorkers often proclaim the state a bastion of progressive ideas, it is not living up the words of a former first lady who is immensely popular in the state, especially among progressives.