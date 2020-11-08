Message of 2020 election: Trump lost, but Trumpism did not

Election 2020

by: Associated Press

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about Hurricane Laura with first responders at the emergency operations center Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Orange, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — One takeaway from the 2020 election is that while President Donald Trump lost, Trumpism did not.

Many voters offered a consistent refrain about Trump: They liked his policies but could not abide his anger-fueled personality, his constant use of Twitter as a weapon and the way he ridiculed anyone who dared disagree with him.

Democrat Joe Biden’s call for a return to decency, and his promise to be a president for all Americans and not just the base of his party, was an important part of his formula.

