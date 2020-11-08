Message of 2020 election: Trump lost, but Trumpism did not

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about Hurricane Laura with first responders at the emergency operations center Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Orange, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — One takeaway from the 2020 election is that while President Donald Trump lost, Trumpism did not.

Many voters offered a consistent refrain about Trump: They liked his policies but could not abide his anger-fueled personality, his constant use of Twitter as a weapon and the way he ridiculed anyone who dared disagree with him.

Democrat Joe Biden’s call for a return to decency, and his promise to be a president for all Americans and not just the base of his party, was an important part of his formula.