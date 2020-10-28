Mayor de Blasio outlines reform ideas to revamp Board of Elections

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As thousands of New Yorkers were met with long lines at early voting stations across New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for new reforms to revamp the Board of Elections.

De Blasio said the Board of Elections needs to take more action and “get it right.”

“There should not have been a situation where New Yorkers were forced to wait for hours and hours for early voting,” Mayor de Blasio said during his Wednesday press briefing.

He also argued many people can’t wait in line for long hours. “It’s another way where we lose the opportunity to encourage people to participate.”

The mayor said he wished the city had direct control over the Board of Elections, but it’s something that “needs to be examined immediately.”

De Blasio proposed three actions that could be taken “to address this crisis.”

Constitutional amendment to fundamentally change the BOE.

The legislature should pass Senate Bill S2726A, which would allow for the professionalization of the Board of Election in its current form. This would empower the executive director to run it as a “more modern agency.” This would be a first step and could be taken immediately.

Move to a structure more like Campaign Finance Board. Though it’s not perfect, it is bipartisan and functional.

“If we work quickly, we can make improvements ahead of the electrons of 2021 and bigger improvements after that,” he said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also criticized the Board of Elections for its incompetence.

“It has to change now. New York City has to come up with an alternative to the Board of Elections, and as long as it’s an intelligent alternative, I will work night and day to get it done,” he said.

Despite the long lines, the mayor offered his thanks to those who are working at polling stations.

“The more early voting works, the better things go on Election Day itself,” he added.