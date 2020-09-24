Many fear chaos in election fallout as Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — President Donald Trump threatened a bedrock principle of American democracy dating back to George Washington, by refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose.

He made the comments late Wednesday during a press conference, and doubled down Thursday.

Trump has long said he may not accepted the results of the coming election and expressed distrust of voting by mail. But his new comments were an escalation.

The president also explicitly outlined a tactic for winning by throwing out votes cast in the mail.

Pressed repeatedly during the briefing, Trump said:

“We’ll get rid of the ballots and there won’t be a transfer. They’ll be a continuation.”

Those words feed into recent reporting by the Atlantic and others that the Trump campaign is exploring a legal strategy to stop counting votes following Election Night.

The president also appears to be laying the groundwork to simply use Republican controlled statehouses to ignore the results of millions of absentee ballots.

In large part because of the President’s own words, Republicans are less inclined to vote by mail. Pew Research recently found only 11% of Trump supporters say they will vote by mail, while 58% of former Vice President Joe Biden’s supporters say they’d vote by mail. Therefore, tossing out mail in ballots likely means tossing out votes for Biden.

Democrats have generally said publicly they trust the American system.

“I have confidence he won’t get away with saying he won with the vote in the ground on Election Day and the vote in the mail wont coun’t,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “What am I missing here? People will say hold it, calm down Mr. President.”

A few top leaders from both parties have begun openly exploring what happens if President Trump attempts to stop vote counting or refuses to leave office should he lose.

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele said it would create a crisis unlike anything our nation’s history.

“The one things I can say is, every scenario we war gamed, there is not a happy ending,” Steele said. “The biggest player in that is what the president says in the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after the election, because we know we wont have a declared winner unless joe Biden clears the deck. You’re looking at a position where the country is thrown into turmoil.”

This is one of the reasons there is so much politicking around Trump’s nomination to replaces the late Justice Ginsburg.

Late Thursday, under pressure, the Republican led Senate passed a resolution in support of the peaceful transfer of power.