Man pictured in Speaker Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot arrested, reports say

TOPSHOT – Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

ARKANSAS — A man who was photographed sitting behind a desk inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested in Arkansas, according to multiple reports.

Richard Barnett turned himself into authorities in Friday morning, Washington Post and NBC News reported.

He faces charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property, reports said.

Viral images showed Barnett sitting on a desk in Pelosi’s office with his feet propped up after a pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday.

The rampage that has shocked the world and left the country on edge forced the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach. It has led lawmakers to demand a review of operations and an FBI briefing over what they called a “terrorist attack.” And it is prompting a broader reckoning over Trump’s tenure in office and what comes next for a torn nation.

Protesters were urged by Trump during a rally near the White House earlier Wednesday to head to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were scheduled to confirm Biden’s presidential victory. The mob swiftly broke through police barriers, smashed windows and paraded through the halls, sending lawmakers into hiding.

A Capitol Police officer died from injuries suffered during the insurrection. During the struggle at the Capitol, Officer Brian Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said.

He had returned to his division office after the incident and collapsed, the statement said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died late Thursday.

One protester, a woman from California, was shot to death by Capitol Police, and there were dozens of arrests. Three other people died after “medical emergencies” related to the breach.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no election problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Associated Press contributed to this report.