Man accused of threatening Pelosi traveled to D.C. with 2,500 rounds of ammunition, prosecutors say

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona’s Electoral College votes in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

DENVER — A Colorado resident accused of threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Washington, D.C. with an assault-style rifle, a Glock firearm with high capacity magazines, and over 2,500 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors Wednesday.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., 52, was arrested by FBI agents on Jan. 7 — a day after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in riots that left five dead — while inside a room at a Washington, D.C. Holiday Inn, according to an arrest warrant. He was charged Saturday with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, possession of an unregistered firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Meredith — driving his truck and an attached trailer — told agents he arrived in Washington from Colorado on Thursday, texting friends that he was, “thinking about heading over to Pelosi C—’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV,” according to the arrest warrant.

In court documents filed Wednesday, prosecutors said agents found a Glock 19, a pistol, a Tavor X95 assault rifle and over 2,500 rounds of ammunition of various caliber, including at least 320 rounds of “armor-piercing” rounds inside his camper-style trailer, which was seized.

During a search of Meredith’s Washington hotel room, agents were given consent to search his phone where they discovered text messages the suspect allegedly sent to friends between Jan. 4 and Jan. 7.

Texts of particular concern include the following, according to the complaint:

On Ja. 4, Meredith sent a text stating, “We’re gonna surround DC and slowly constrict.”

On Jan. 6, responding to a text, stating, “Burn DC to the FKG ground,” and, “It’s on, people in the whitehouse.” Meredith texted, “3.5 hours away from FUN.” On the same date, Meredith received a text that stated, “Pence blew it.” Meredith responded to this text, stating, “War time,” and, “Ready to remove several craniums from shoulders.” On the same date, he sent a text that stated, “I’m gonna collect a sh– ton of Traitors heads.”

Jan. 7, after arriving in Washington, D.C., Meredith sent a text that stated, “I may wander over to the Mayor’s office and put a 5.56 in her skull.” Later that same day the defendant sent a text that stated, “Strategizing on best way to assault this city . . . do I go in fast on Sportbike or do I go in the back door on dirt bike . . . Staying one more day since I got here late, need to FK with these commies.”

In the complaint, federal prosecutors argued Meredith should remain in jail while his case is pending. They argue he is an habitual drug user with a history of mental illness.

During the consent search of the hotel room, agents seized a box of suspected THC edibles and a vial of Testosterone Cypionate/Propionate.

“A clearly disturbed, deranged, and dangerous individual that fantasizes about committing horrific acts of violence and takes countless steps to carry them out by driving across several states with a trailer stocked with thousands of rounds of ammunition and multiple firearms — including an assault style rifle — should not remain in the community,” the complaint reads.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

This story was originally published by Robert Garrison on KMGH in Denver.

