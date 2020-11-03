Malliotakis declares victory over Rose, but race hasn’t been called yet

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STATEN ISLAND — First-term Democrat Max Rose is in a tough fight in a battleground district that includes all of Staten Island and a slice of Brooklyn.

Early returns showed him trailing to Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis, a member of the state Assembly who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2017. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner in the race, but Malliotakis declared victory a little over an hour after polls closed.

“Savor our victory tonight; we have returned the 11th Congressional District to the hands of the Republican and Conservative Party,” she said.

Malliotakis thanked President Donald Trump for his support.

Rose said it was too early to declare a winner.

Speaking on the PIX11 Morning News Wednesday, Malliotakis explained whys he felt confident in declaring victory early.

“We’re winning by a very large margin, over 35,000 votes, and really that’s the number of absentee ballots cast. He would have to win every absentee ballot in order to pull off a victory,” she said. “I should say we feel very confident that we’re going to continue to maintain this large lead and it will be a victory for our time.”

