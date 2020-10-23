Malarkey, coyote, fracking: These were the words most-searched after the presidential debate

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The second and final presidential debate was held on Thursday night. People from around the country watched President Donald Trump and Joe Biden used words some may not have known the definition for.

According to Merriam-Webster, there are several words that are trending after the debate, including “malarkey,” which was used by Biden, and “coyote,” which Trump used to talk about illegal immigration.

Malarkey was the top trend, according to the site, with searches spiking 500% during the debate.

According to Merriam-Webster, “Malarkey is defined as “insincere or foolish talk; bunkum.” The word has been in use since the early 20th century, and is of unknown origin.”

Fracking was the second-highest trend after it came up several times during the debate. Searches increased 4,000%, according to the site.

“The definition of fracking is “the injection of fluid into shale beds at high pressure in order to free up petroleum resources (such as oil or natural gas).”

Searches for coyote spiked 675% during the debate, according to Merriam-Webster. Most people know what a coyote is, but the way Trump used it was different. Merriam-Webster said “it also has a slang meaning that was used during the debate: ‘one who smuggles immigrants into the U.S.'”