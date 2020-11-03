Making sure your vote counts

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — More than one million New Yorkers cast their ballot early in Tuesday’s presidential election.

The debut of early voting in New York wasn’t as smooth as it could have been due to long lines and a shortage of polling places.

With four million registered voters in New York expected to head to the polls on Election Day, can we expect similar problems?

Susan Lerner, executive director of the voter advocacy group Common Cause New York, offered some helpful information to make sure our votes get counted.