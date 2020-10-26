Mail-in voting on track to smash records, thousands queued for early voting: Who are early voters?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Early voting and mail-in voting numbers are on track to shatter records.

According to the Election Project the United States has almost reached half the turnout seen in 2016 more than a week before Election Day. Several key swing states like Texas and Florida have nearly matched their 2016 totals.

In the weeks immediately before New York City’s registration deadline, 168,000 new voters registered. Millions more did so across the country.

But questions remain about who these new voters are: Are they young first time voters? Newly engaged citizens? Are they driven to support one candidate? Or to vote against a candidate?

The annual Harvard Youth Voter Poll asked young people if they will definitely vote this year. Sixty-three percent said “yes.” For comparison, 47% said “yes” four years ago. Only 59% said “yes” in 2008, a year where young voters helped power then-Sen. Barack Obama to a White House victory.

However, actual voting numbers from Nevada, a swing state with robust early and mail-in voting, tell a different story. Nevada Election Officials said during the first few days of early voting, citizens 65+ cast 44% of all votes, while making up just 24% of registered voters. Meanwhile, 18-24-year-olds account for just 4% of all early voting votes, despite being 10% of Nevada voters.

Closer to home, a combined 194,000 people voted in person in New York City Saturday and Sunday, and more than a million absentee ballots have been sent out to New York City voters.

Higher turnout in general may also come down to more states offering more options. The pandemic has forced states to quickly modernize their voting infrastructure, especially in the areas of mail-in voting, early voting, ballot tracking and early vote counting.

