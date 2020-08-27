NYPD union head, Giuliani reinforce RNC message of ‘lawlessness’ and lack of safety under a Biden White House

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Back-to-back on the final night of the Republican National Convention, two New Yorkers attempted to use their city to paint a picture of an unsafe and unsavory America to come if Democrats win the White House in November.

Pat Lynch, the president of the largest police union in the city, said a rise in shootings in New York City should be directly attributed to Democrats who’ve “walked away” from law enforcement.

Without citing facts to back up his claim, Lynch said “violence is the goal of the radical left,” and said instead, it’s President Donald Trump’s leadership that, in part, motivates the police officers of the NYPD each day.

The head of New York City’s Police Benevolent Association praised Trump for his staunch support of law enforcement around the country.

Lynch’s organization recently endorsed Trump’s reelection during an event at Trump’s private golf club in New Jersey.

After Lynch’s video played, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani — who’s become entrenched in the Trump ecosystem and has served as the president’s personal lawyer — stayed on theme.

“Don’t let the Democrats do to America what they’ve done to New York,” Giuliani said, as he described the city’s alleged downward spiral since his mayoralty ended.

While crime in New York City was higher in the 1980s than when Giuliani took over, it’s continued to decrease since he left office.

Giuliani’s final years as mayor, 2000 and 2001, each had more murders and non-negligent manslaughters than any year since, according to NYPD data.

“FACT,” the mayor’s press secretary said in a tweet, “Crime in New York City is lower under Bill de Blasio than Rudy Giuliani.”

FACT: Crime in New York City is lower under Bill de Blasio than Rudy Giuliani. And speaking of crime, remember when two of Rudy’s associates were indicted after trying to buy political influence on behalf of Ukrainian and Russian agents? — Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) August 28, 2020

The former New York mayor said in his speech Thursday that a vote for Democrat Joe Biden is a vote for “soft on crime” policies and risks a continuation of the “wave of lawlessness” that he says is ravaging the country.

He said the riots in American cities give “you a good view” of what life would be like in a Biden administration, though the current violence is happening during Trump’s administration.

Trump is the one candidate, Giuliani said, who can be trusted to preserve the American way of life.

He made no mention of the Russia investigation, in which he defended Trump, or his role in trying to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine. The saga ended up with Trump getting impeached by the Democratic-led House, but he was acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.

Both men mentioned Brandon Hendricks, 17, who was shot and killed in the Bronx in June, and Davell Gardner, a baby shot and killed in his stroller at a cookout in Brooklyn in July. Their deaths made headlines in New York City, as neighborhoods mourned the tragic loss of young lives to gun violence.

“We cannot fall into the left’s trap,” Lynch said, before echoing a sentiment heard nearly all week.

“You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”