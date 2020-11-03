Looking back: History of past contested presidential elections

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

From the pandemic to protests, 2020 has proven to be an eventful time in our nation’s history – and many are concerned the election will follow suit.

But some perspective and history might help ease anxiety.

Professor Dan Cassino, from Fairleigh Dickinson University, gave PIX11 a look back at our country’s past contested elections.

From elections that took weeks or months to decide, to which were won by electoral votes over the popular vote, 2020 isn’t the first time things have been contentious.