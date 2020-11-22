Longtime national security aide emerges as top pick for Biden’s secretary of state

President-elect Joe Biden waves as he arrives The Queen theater for a meeting with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A longtime national security aide to President-elect Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, is the leading contender to become Biden’s nominee for secretary of state.

Multiple people familiar with the Biden team’s planning tell The Associated Press that Blinken is at the front of his choices to be America’s top diplomat.

Blinken served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration.

If chosen and confirmed, he would be a leading force in Biden’s bid to reframe the U.S. global relationship after four years in which President Donald Trump questioned longtime alliances.

The President-elect is moving quickly to fill out his administration and could name other top Cabinet nominations as early as next week.

Biden’s team is considering releasing his Cabinet picks in groups focused on a specific topic area. Such a move is intended to deliver the message that Biden is intent on preparing for the presidency even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and attempts to subvert the election results.