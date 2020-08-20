Locals only: Tri-state area politicians speak at night 4 of virtual DNC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If Wednesday night featured Democratic heavyweights on the virtual stage — Clinton, Obama, Harris — Thursday night was in a New York state of mind.

The first of several tri-state area speakers at the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Andrew Yang gave his pitch for former Vice President Joe Biden before introducing emcee Julia Louis Dreyfus.

Yang and Louis-Dreyfus traded barbs at current Vice President Mike Pence, hinting at frequent mispronunciations of Sen. Kamala Harris’ name.

The New York businessman, though, also focused his address on the coronavirus pandemic, and its impact on schools, jobs, and American morale, calling on strong leadership to be the solution.

“We must give this country, our country, a chance to recover. And recovery is only possible with a change of leadership and new ideas,” Yang said. “Old and innovative policies that will get help into your hands in the midst of this crisis are now possible, but we need your help to turn the page for our country in 75 days.

Yang said he got to know Biden on the campaign trail, and called him a “real” person that understands the problems the nation is facing.

Later in the evening, Sen. Cory Booker evoked the memory of his late grandfather to argue that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can bolster unions and empower the middle class.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris know the dignity of all working Americans,” the New Jersey senator said. “They know the urgency and the demand of our dream.”

Booker said the Trump administration’s policies have left “working people under attack” and the middle class shrinking.

“He has failed us,” he said of President Donald Trump.

Booker added of his grandfather, “If he was alive, Joe and Kamala, he would be so proud of you.”

“And he’d tell us, take another by the hand, and another, and let’s get to work,” Booker said. “This dream ain’t free, you gotta work for it.”

Booker has frequently spoken of his close friendship with Harris.

He also moderated a panel that featured several candidates former candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination, seemingly in an attempt to show unity as a party and one that backs Biden unequivocally. The panel featured Yang, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and others.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was one of the final speakers leading up to Biden’s much-anticipated nomination acceptance speech.

A latecomer to the 2020 race, Bloomberg said he’d fully support Biden — specifically financially — after he suspended his own campaign, in order to beat Trump.

Bloomberg urged Americans to evaluate Trump like a coworker or employee when deciding whether to give him another term.

“Would you rehire or work for someone who ran your business into the ground, and who always does what’s best for him or her, even when it hurts the company?” he asked. “If the answer is no, why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?”

Bloomberg’s addition to the convention lineup was another example of Biden and Democratic leaders trying to appeal to moderate and even Republican voters. Bloomberg has been a Republican, independent and a Democrat throughout his career. He made note of that.

Bloomberg was particularly effective at getting under Trump’s skin. He’s now telling voters that Trump’s slogan of “Make America Great Again” makes “a pretty good case for Joe Biden.”