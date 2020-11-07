New Yorkers, local leaders, celebs react to Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump

NEW YORK — Local politicians are reacting to the Joe Biden becoming President-elect, with the AP calling the 2020 race for him over President Donald Trump Saturday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo congratulated Biden in a statement.

“This is a historic day,” Cuomo said. “After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same. Today we go forward in hope and progress.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted out his own well wishes.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their historic victory,” he wrote. “We elected a president who will lead with moral courage, personal conviction and facts. It is no exaggeration to say that changing the way our country approaches this ongoing pandemic will save lives.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was also in a celebratory mood.

“THIS is what democracy looks like,” de Blasio tweeted. “The people have spoken and it was worth the wait.
Congratulations, President-elect Joe Biden!”

De Blasio added that New York City stands ready to work with Biden to “heal our country and set us on a better path.”

Nicole Malliotakis, who currently leads her House race in the 11th District against Rep. Max Rose, advised the Trump team to “pursue their options.”

What follows is some further reactions from local leaders, celebrities, athletes and personalities.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Representative-elect Jamaal Bowman

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Rep. Max Rose

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka

The mayor issued a statement.

“Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and thank you to every Newarker who voted in this historic election,” Baraka said. “The past four years have ripped the bandage off the wound of inequality in American democracy that has festered for generations. Narrowing the extreme disparities in wealth and income, health care, education, housing, etc., needs to be a central priority of our nation.”

You can read the full statement here.

New York Mets pitcher and Medford native Marcus Stroman

New York Jets CB Pierre Desir

Brooklyn Nets forward Jamal Crawford

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba

NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson

