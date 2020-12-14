Results of the Electoral College vote: Biden versus Trump

The Electoral College has formally validated Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden cleared the 270 electoral vote threshold on Monday after California’s electors cast their votes for the Democrat. When all of the states finish voting, Biden is expected to lead President Donald Trump 306-232.

The Electoral College vote is normally a procedural step in the presidential election, but its importance is heightened this year because Trump is refusing to concede his loss. He and his allies have filed roughly 50 lawsuits, and most have been dropped or dismissed by judges, including twice by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Electoral College results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

Hawaii is the last state to cast their Electoral College ballots. Once it does, Democrat Joe Biden will reach his final total of 306 electoral votes.

Hawaii’s electors are meeting at 2 p.m. Hawaii time, which is 7 p.m. on the East Coast. The state has four electoral votes.

Hawaii favored the Biden ticket by wide margins in the Nov. 3 election.

President Donald Trump won 232 electoral votes. short of the 270-vote threshold to win the Electoral College and the White House.

California has cast the state’s 55 electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden, formally cementing the Democrat’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Biden carried the heavily Democratic state in a landslide last month, defeating Trump by over 5 million votes.

California — the nation’s most populous state with 40 million people — is the largest prize in the presidential election and offers the most electoral votes. Its votes put Biden over the 270-vote threshold on Monday to win the Electoral College and the White House.

The California vote was taken in a subdued ceremony in the ornate state Assembly chamber in Sacramento, where electors wore face masks and were socially distanced at separate desks for safety because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Small but noisy pro-Trump protests have been staged in Sacramento since the election, but the fenced statehouse grounds were quiet Monday. Police vehicles were parked outside several entrances.

New Jersey officially cast its 14 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden on Monday.

The state’s Electoral College met in the cavernous Assembly chamber to allow for social distancing and unanimously supported the Democratic president-elect, whom voters picked in the Nov. 3 election.

Biden won 2.6 million votes to Republican President Donald Trump’s 1.9 million votes.

The electors are party insiders who are pledged to support the winner of the state’s popular vote.

The college was presided over by first lady Tammy Murphy, accompanied by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor played no formal role in the balloting.

Attendees wore masks and kept a distance because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which is raging anew in the state after simmering during the summer.

Vaccinations are expected to begin Tuesday.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also unanimously won New Jersey’s 14 electoral votes, one for each member of Congress: two senators and 12 representatives.

Unlike neighboring Pennsylvania, New Jersey’s support for Biden never looked in doubt. New Jersey has supported Democrats for president in every contest since 1988, the last time a Republican won.

Connecticut’s seven electors cast their ballots Monday for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in an unusual, socially distanced ceremony at the state Capitol.

Some electors called the experience an honor of a lifetime, especially during these politically turbulent times.

The 45-minute ceremony was held inside the state Senate chamber at the Capitol building, which has been closed for months to the public because of the pandemic. Connecticut’s seven electors sat far apart in seats normally reserved for state senators. All the electors wore masks and one wore a face shield and gloves.

Michigan’s electors have cast their 16 votes for President-elect Joe Biden, who reclaimed the battleground state for Democrats on his way to winning the White House.

The vote was announced by Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who presided over a scaled-back, socially distanced Electoral College ceremony inside the Michigan Senate.

The Capitol was closed to the public because of coronavirus restrictions. Lawmakers also closed their offices because of threats of violence. Electors and some top Democrats were escorted into the statehouse by state police.

Citing baseless allegations of widespread fraud, President Donald Trump and his allies had urged the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Biden’s 154,000 vote, or 2.8 percentage point, victory and pushed the Republican-led Legislature to choose electors. But the legally suspect, long-shot bid was rejected by the court and by Republican legislative leaders who pointed to state law in saying that the electoral votes go to the popular vote winner.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says, “The people have spoken.”

Florida’s 29 Electoral College votes have been cast for President Donald Trump.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee conducted the vote Monday after three electors were named to replace three who couldn’t attend the ceremony, including Senate President Wilton Simpson. Simpson announced hours before the vote that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump won Florida with 51.2% of the vote in last month’s election. He also carried Florida in 2016.

Florida’s electors are submitted to the governor by each political party. Electors take an oath to support the candidate that wins the state’s popular vote.

Despite losing Florida, Democrat Joe Biden managed to flip three Rust Belt states and carry Arizona and Georgia on his way to winning the election.

New York’s 29 presidential electors awarded their votes to Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris Monday on Monday. The vote took place in the state Capitol in the state Assembly chamber.

Electors included former President Bill Clinton and former New York U.S. Sen. and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who were the first two to cast their votes. T

he vote took about half an hour and finished without any surprises. Electors sat in separate rows behind invisible plastic dividers. All wore masks as they sat and cast their votes one by one.

Wisconsin has cast its 10 Electoral College votes for Democrat Joe Biden.

It came about an hour after the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit from President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the election results.

For Democrats, the Electoral College vote signaled the end of a long fight to win back the state Trump carried in 2016.

“We made it,” said Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, one of the state’s electors, after the vote was announced.

Pennsylvania: The state cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his overall victory against President Donald Trump.

The 20 electors were socially distanced in a cavernous auditorium near the Capitol, meeting there instead of the floor of the state House because of the pandemic.

One by one, each elector walked up to the auditorium stage and dropped his or her ballot into a box designed by Benjamin Franklin. The electors gave the vote tally a standing ovation.

Nancy Mills, president of the state’s Electoral College, noted it was Pennsylvania that put Biden over the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the White House.

She says, “We are the state that returned the dignity and honor to the United States of America.”

North Carolina: The state awarded its 15 electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

An energized base of supporters, vigorous in-person campaign schedule and appeal to rural voters fueled Trump’s 1.3 percentage point win over Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in the state.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Biden largely stayed off the physical campaign trail, instead choosing to do virtual events or smaller in-person gatherings with mask wearing and physical distancing. He did not personally visit the state in the last 16 days of the election.

Biden benefited from a surge in mail-in voting but fell short of a plurality of the more than 5.5 million ballots cast.

Trump defeated then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the state in 2016 by 3.7 percentage points. Former President Barack Obama is the most recent Democratic presidential candidate to win North Carolina, which he did in 2008.

Arizona: Eleven Electoral College members have cast their votes for Democrat Joe Biden for president.

Biden won the Nov. 3 in Arizona by nearly 10,500 votes, becoming the first Democratic since President Bill Clinton in 1996 to carry the traditionally Republican state.

Fueled by President Donald Trump, some Arizona Republicans continue to question Biden’s victory in the state. Trump backers have filed multiple lawsuits trying to have the Arizona results set aside, but state and federal courts have rejected all but one of them.

Some are being appealed, and the remaining case has a hearing Monday.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs presided over the ceremony where the electors signed the certificates confirming Biden’s win. She had harsh words for the politicization of this year’s process, saying it had “an artificial shadow” hanging over it because of baseless accusations of voter fraud.

Georgia: 16 Electoral College votes have been cast for Democrat Joe Biden for president.

The state’s Democratic electors convened in the Senate chamber of the state Capitol on Monday. The electors included former candidate for governor Stacey Abrams, congresswoman-elect Nikema Williams, several state lawmakers, local politicians and Democratic activists.

The group limited themselves to sitting in every other row, with an empty desk between each person. They all wore a face mask to protect against the coronavirus, and the audience was limited to a few members of the press and some support staff.

The electors each marked a paper ballot that was then collected, counted and confirmed by a voice roll call.

Abrams then read out the results, saying, “I’m pleased to announce that Joseph R. Biden has received 16 votes for president of the United States,” to applause.

The vote formally seals Biden’s win in the battleground state, where he beat President Donald Trump by about 12,000 votes. The result of the November election was confirmed by two recounts, including an audit that triggered a full hand tally of ballots.

Nevada: Six Democratic presidential electors have awarded their votes for Joe Biden. Nevada was the first slate of electors from a battleground state to cast their votes.

The ceremony on Monday took place over Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic. It took less than 20 minutes and finished without any surprises.

Biden defeated Trump by 33,596 votes, or 2.4 percentage points, in Nevada.

Although Democrats’ margin of victory was similar to the 2016 election, the state’s slow vote-counting pace and a result that appeared tight on Election Night vaulted the western battleground into the national spotlight.

Trump eyed the state as a pick-up opportunity, visiting three times in the lead-up to the election. Biden visited once for an event with Latino groups and a drive-in rally.

Vermont: Three votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Tennessee: 11 votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

New Hampshire: Four votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Indiana: 11 votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

