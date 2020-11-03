Legalizing marijuana in NJ: How long it could take for the market to open if approved

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey residents voted Tuesday on whether to legalize recreational marijuana and if they approve, New Jersey State Sen. Nick Scutari says he will introduce a bill to regulate the new industry as early as Thursday.

“Just because it passes today or tomorrow doesn’t mean it’s legal today or tomorrow,” Scutari said.

The senator said he’ll take action as soon as possible on a bill to decriminalize the drug, which would stop marijuana arrests. Next, he’ll introduce regulations on the legal market, such as a 2-ounce purchase maximum.

Advocates and dispensaries, meanwhile, will be in a race to ramp up operations to meet the new demand.

“I wish they’d be ready next month because they knew this day was coming,” said Scutari. “I’m a little disappointed that they don’t have enough product right now because if they had enough product, probably by the end of the month if not next month they’d be able to sell it to anyone over 21.”

New Jersey dispensaries cannot outsource cultivation or ship in the product because it remains illegal on a federal level.

So, local operators are aiming to dramatically expand their in-house growing operations.

Patrik Jonsson, the northeast vice president for Curaleaf, which has one location in Bellmawr, said it takes about a year or more to set up a new marijuana grow.

“Many operators may be looking for a third or fourth site to try and keep up with the demand,” he said.

Operators also stressed they want medical marijuana patients to remain protected.

“We want to make sure the medical program remains intact,” said Jonsson. “And making sure all the patients continue to get access to the medicine that they need.”

Polling shows about 60% of voters planned to approve of legalizing recreational marijuana in New Jersey.