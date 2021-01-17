Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration

Election 2020

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sonia Sotomayor

U. S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson on Aug. 17, 2019.

WASHINGTON — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

It will be a history-making event Wednesday when the first Black, South Asian and female vice president takes her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

A person familiar with the decision says Harris chose Sotomayor for the task. She’ll also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, one of which belonged to the first Black Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall.

Harris has expressed admiration for both Sotomayor and Marshall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss