Kamala Harris’ sorority sisters detail what she is like when cameras aren’t on

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., looks up as she signs required documents for receiving the Democratic nomination for President and Vice President of the United States in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

You can easily Google Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) official biography. The Democratic nominee for vice president was California’s first female attorney general and the first Indian-American United States senator.

But what do her friends from college say about her?

ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA

Perhaps the best way to find out about Harris when the cameras aren’t rolling is by contacting her college friends.

Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha; she joined the sorority when she was in college at Howard University.

Harris’ love for Howard University was on display this week in a tweet her husband sent out.

Kamala is loving this roll call. pic.twitter.com/sQtGnrKLAx — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 19, 2020

SORORITY SISTERS SPEAK

“I knew her before the bright lights,” Jill Louis, an attorney and sorority sister of Harris said.

Louis says Harris is still involved with the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha and they speak frequently.

“We talk about a lot of things that girlfriends talk about, from shared laughs to things that are very serious,” Louis said.

“Our sorority is a life-long involvement,” Louis added.

Louis says Harris was politically active in college, protesting outside the South African embassy in the 1980s because of apartheid.

“That is something both Kamala and I both participated in at the time,” Louis said.

STUDENT GOVERNMENT RIVALS

In Harris’ book, she wrote about her days in student government at Howard.

“No opponent I’ve faced since was as tough as Jersey Girl Shelley Young,” Harris wrote about Dr. Shelley Young Thompkins and their race for freshman representative.

“She was a tough competitor as I,” Young Thompkins said, commenting on her rivalry and friendship with Harris while they were in college.

Young Thompkins also had a warning to Vice President Mike Pence.

“Watch out Pence,” Young Thompkins said. “She’s a tough cookie.”

SCANDALS OR ISSUES

The sisters, for the most part, didn’t reveal much about Harris’ college days that would be considered scandalous.

However when asked if Harris was a partier, Louis said, “Howard University is a work hard, play hard kinda place.”

