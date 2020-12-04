Kamala Harris confirms her husband will take the title of ‘second gentleman’

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris confirmed Thursday that her husband would assume the title of “second gentleman” when she is sworn in next month.

Because Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first man to serve as the spouse of the Vice President, there was some question as to his title. The only people to serve in the role have been women, and all have been referred to as the “second lady.”

While most media outlets, like the writing-style standard-bearer Associated Press, had already been referring to Emhoff as the second gentlemen, Harris confirmed Emhoff’s new title on the record during an interview with CNN on Thursday.

“I think that the term has evolved into the second gentleman,” Harris said.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper joked that he preferred the title “second dude,” and Harris added that some of Emhoff’s friends might be “inclined to call him that.”

When asked if Harris would call Emhoff the “second gentleman,” Harris joked that she would call him “honey.”

Emhoff, a lawyer, has said he will leave his law practice on Inauguration Day to focus his time in his new role. So far, he’s said little about what issues he plans to tackle in his role.