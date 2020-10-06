Judges nixes GOP bid to stop New Jersey mail-in ballots

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW JERSEY — A federal judge has declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by the Trump campaign to stop New Jersey’s mail-in ballot program.

The campaign sued New Jersey recently over its plan to mail ballots to all voters, claiming it violated the Constitution and would lead to widespread fraud.

One passage from the legal filing called the vote-by-mail order from Murphy a “brazen power grab [that] was not authorized by state law and violates both the Elections Clause and Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution and 3 U.S.C. §1.” The latter citation is federal code.

Earlier Tuesday, attorneys for New Jersey wrote in a court filing that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Monday allowing South Carolina to require mail-in ballots to be signed by a witness supported their claims.

Similar suits have been filed in other states, with critics claiming the vote-by-mail effort will lead to more vote fraud.

