Judge throws out President Trump’s bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

by: Associated Press

Judge throws out President Trump's bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A federal judge in Pennsylvania says he won’t stop officials from certifying election results that show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann on Saturday turned down the request by President Donald Trump’s campaign as it sought the state’s 20 electoral votes.

Those votes still would not have been enough on their own to hand Trump a second term. Pennsylvania counties took different approaches to notify voters before the election about technical problems with how they had filled out and returned mail-in ballots.

Trump’s campaign argued that violated the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantee.

