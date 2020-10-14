Judge extends Virginia voter registration deadline until Thursday after website went down

Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)

A Virginia judge has extended the deadline for Virginians to register to vote for two days after a state-run website crashed.

The Associated Press reports that U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. announced Wednesday that Virginians can now register to vote through this Thursday.

The state website where Virginians can register online crashed Tuesday when Gov. Ralph Northam said a fiber optic cable was accidentally cut in a roadside project.

